Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Cannabis use is highly prevalent among individuals with a history of intimate partner violence (IPV) and among people who drink alcohol. Motives for cannabis use are important correlates of consumption and problem severity. However, no research has examined cannabis use motives among couples with IPV. The goals of the study were to examine (1) the associations between a person and their partner's cannabis use motives; and (2) examine the extent to which each partners' cannabis use motives are related to their own and their partner's cannabis consumption.



METHODS: Participants were 100 couples (n = 92 different-sex couples, n = 8 same-sex couples) who reported physical IPV in their current relationship.



RESULTS: Certain cannabis motives (coping and conformity) and behaviors (cannabis use frequency, quantity and drug-related problems) were positively associated between intimate partners. One's own higher coping motives were associated with greater frequency of cannabis consumption; higher conformity motives were associated with less quantity of consumption; higher social motives were associated with greater quantity of cannabis consumption; and one's partner's social motives were associated with less quantity of cannabis consumption.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that couples report similar motives for cannabis use, and that one's own and their partner's motives may differentially influence frequency and quantity of use. SCIENTIFIC SIGNIFICANCE: This study provides novel information on congruency between cannabis use motives and behaviors between intimate partners, as well as how both an individual and their partner's motives for use can influence an individual's cannabis use behaviors.

