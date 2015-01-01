Abstract

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is a major cause of severe disability and death, resulting in significant health care and economic burden. Poloxamer 188, a synthetic tri-block copolymer approved by the FDA, has been studied for its potential effects on traumatic brain injury (TBI). The neuroprotective abilities of P188 have attracted significant attention. This systematic review aims to compile evidence of P188's effect on the treatment of TBI. A comprehensive literature search was conducted using PubMed, SCOPUS, and Google Scholar databases, which yielded 20 articles that satisfied the inclusion criteria. These articles have shown direct protective effects of P188 on brain tissue following TBI, including restitution of the increase cell membrane permeability, attenuation of neuronal necrosis and apoptosis, improvement of mitochondrial viability, reduction in axonal disruption, and restoration of the blood brain barrier. In animals, P188 has been shown to improve sensorimotor functions, as well as spatial learning and memory.

Language: en