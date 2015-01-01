Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients are recommended to receive anti-seizure medication (ASM) as posttraumatic seizure (PTS) prophylaxis. However, the utilization of ASM, including the prescription patterns and associated clinical characteristics, is limited in Taiwan. Thus, this study aimed to investigate the ASM trends and clinical characteristics. This retrospective cohort study enrolled TBI patients who received levetiracetam, phenytoin, and valproic acid during hospitalization using the National Health Insurance Research Database between 2012 and 2019. The primary outcome was the trend of the ASMs based on the index year. The duration of levetiracetam prescription was categorized as short-term (seven days or less) or long-term (more than seven days). Logistic regression identified the factors associated with long-term usage. A total of 64,461 TBI patients were included. Levetiracetam usage increased yearly, while phenytoin declined. Among the levetiracetam users, 5681 (30.38%) were short-term users, and 13,016 (69.62%) were long-term users. Diagnoses of contusions, intracranial hemorrhage, other intracranial injuries, receiving operations, and a history of cerebrovascular disease were significantly associated with longer duration.



CONCLUSIONS This study revealed the rising trend of levetiracetam usage, indicating its potential as an alternative to phenytoin. TBI patients with more severe conditions were more likely to receive longer prescriptions.

