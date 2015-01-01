|
Citation
|
Monson CM, Pukay-Martin ND, Wagner AC, Crenshaw AO, Blount TH, Schobitz RP, Dondanville KA, Young-McCaughan S, Mintz J, Riggs DS, Brundige A, Hembree EA, Litz BT, Roache JD, Yarvis JS, Peterson AL. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2330305.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38590124
|
Abstract
|
Military personnel and veterans are at heightened risk for exposure to traumatic events and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as intimate relationship problems associated with PTSD. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the relative efficacy of CBCT and PE in improving intimate relationship functioning in active duty military personnel or veterans and their intimate partners; both conditions were hypothesized to significantly improve PTSD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Treatment Outcome; PTSD; Cognition; TEPT; *Military Personnel; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/therapy/diagnosis; *Veterans; cognitive–behavioural conjoint therapy; couple therapy; exposición prolongada; intimate relationships; Militar; Military; prolonged exposure; relaciones íntimas; terapia conjunta cognitiva conductual; terapias de pareja; tratamiento; treatment