Abstract

PURPOSE: Rib fractures are common after blunt thoracic trauma and can be associated with significant morbidity and mortality. We investigated trends of rib fracture injuries among adults presenting to United States (US) emergency departments, factors related to increased likelihood of hospitalization, and hospitalization practice patterns.



METHODS: We queried the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System database between 2012 and 2021 for all patients 18 years of age and older with rib fractures. These data were extrapolated to provide national estimates. Regression analysis was performed to identify trends for injury and risk factors for hospitalization.



RESULTS: We identified 32,233 adult patients with rib fractures; this extrapolated to a national estimate of 1,430,270 patients with rib fractures during the 10-year period. Between 2012 and 2021, there was a 52% increase in the incidence rate per 100,000 persons (R(2) = 0.94, p < 0.001). Males accounted for 58% of patients with rib fractures, and 50% of patients were 65 years or older. Hospitalization was required in 38% of patients, and the hospitalization rate increased by 96% during the study period (R(2) = 0.96, p < 0.001). When comparing hospitals of different sizes, a 20% greater increase in the odds of hospitalization over time was identified among patients presenting to "larger" hospitals compared to "smaller" hospitals.



CONCLUSION: The incidence of rib fractures and the associated hospitalization rates are both increasing nationally, with half of cases occurring in patients aged 65 years or older. Our findings emphasize the urgent need to implement evidence-based preventive measures and current management guidelines when managing the increasing caseload of rib fracture injuries.

Language: en