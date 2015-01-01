|
Holliday R, Hostetter T, Brenner LA, Bahraini N, Tsai J. Health Serv. Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
38590010
OBJECTIVE: To evaluate universal suicide risk screening and evaluation processes among newly homeless Veterans. STUDY SETTING: Not applicable. STUDY DESIGN: Examination of Veterans Health Administration (VHA) using newly homeless patients' health record data in Calendar Year 2021. DATA COLLECTION: Not applicable. DATA SOURCE: Health record data. PRINCIPAL FINDINGS: Most patients received suicide risk screening and/or evaluation in the year prior to and/or following homeless identification (n = 49,505; 87.4%). Smaller percentages of patients were screened and/or evaluated in close proximity to identification (n = 7358; 16.0%), 1-30 days prior to identification (n = 12,840; 39.6%), or 1-30 days following identification (n = 14,263; 34.3%). Common settings for screening included primary care, emergency and urgent care, and mental health services. Of positive screens (i.e., potentially elevated risk for suicide), 72.6% had a Comprehensive Suicide Risk Evaluation (CSRE) completed in a timely manner (i.e., same day or within 24 h). Age, race, and sex were largely unrelated to screening and/or evaluation.
Language: en
homeless; suicide risk evaluation; suicide risk screening; Veteran