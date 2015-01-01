Abstract

Currently, there is an increasing number of intercultural marriages in Thailand. Many Thai citizens, especially in various regions, tend to marry foreigners. In the southern region, particularly in the three southern border provinces, intercultural marriages mostly occur between Thai Muslim women and Thai Buddhist men. In these cases, the men usually convert to their wives' religion, Islam, which can lead to significant differences in beliefs and practices between the spouses. These differences often result in conflicts within the family and ultimately contribute to domestic violence issues. This situation has serious repercussions for both adults and children involved. This qualitative research examined the acceptance and adjustment of spouses in multicultural families to reduce violent behavioral conflicts in Muang District, Yala Province, Thailand. This study was the first research conducted in the region. To this end, data were collected through in-depth interviews, focus group discussions, and both participant and non-participant observations. Interview questions and group discussion topics were determined according to research objectives. Further, study samples were collected from multicultural Buddhist-Islamic families using the purposive sampling method. Thematic analysis was employed to analyze data.



RESULTS revealed that individuals' intolerance of each other's beliefs and attitudes was the major cause of violence in multicultural families. The values, beliefs, concepts, and attitudes of married couples are shaped by their primary and secondary socialization based on their cultural foundations. Therefore, spouses in multicultural families accept and adjust themselves holistically to reduce violent behavioral conflicts in their family life. Their acceptance includes: (1) physical acceptance and adjustment; (2) mental acceptance and adjustment; (3) social acceptance and adjustment; and (4) spiritual acceptance and adjustment. The findings have implications for intercultural marriages.

