Citation
Aysegul AS, Betul O, Ayse SG, Zeki O. Ideggyogy. Sz. 2024; 77(3-4): 137-139.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Kiadja Es Terjeszti A Literatura Medica)
DOI
PMID
38591923
Abstract
Peripheral nerve injuries after being struck by lightning have been documented. Here, we report a case of cauda equina syndrome induced by lightning. A 27-year-old man presented with numbness, a burning sensation in the saddle region, and increased urinary urgency after being struck by lightning. He had absent Achilles reflexes and paresthesia in the saddle region upon neurological examination, and magnetic resonance imaging of the spine was normal. Electrophysiological studies indicated involvement of bilateral L5, S1, and S2 myotomes and revealed cauda equina lesions.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Male; Magnetic Resonance Imaging; *Cauda Equina Syndrome/etiology/pathology; *Cauda Equina/diagnostic imaging/pathology; *Lightning Injuries/complications/pathology; cauda equina; Electromyography; lightning strike; nerve conduction study; peripheral nerve injury; somatosensory evoked potential