Abstract

Overdose prevention sites (OPS) are beginning to be examined for their feasibility of implementation in the United States to curb the fatality of overdoses. Support for these sites varies greatly and can impact local policy, implementation, and the long-term viability of such programs. This study examined two communications strategies - research and anecdotal evidence - and their effect on public support for an OPS. One group (n= 106) was presented with a summary of research evidence for the efficacy of implementing an OPS in their community. The other group (n= 109) received similar information framed as personal anecdotes from people who use drugs (PWUD), people who work with PWUD, and community members of neighborhoods with an OPS. Communicating the efficacy of OPS as research evidence was associated with increased support for implementation and a decreased belief that an OPS will attract crime. Lower stigma towards PWUD was also associated with increased support. However, neither condition was associated with changes in stigma towards PWUD. Jurisdictions implementing OPS should utilize research evidence in communicating the program proposal to the public. Further research is needed regarding best practices for reducing stigma towards PWUD and the subsequent support for the implementation of an OPS.

Language: en