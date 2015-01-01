Abstract

The use of information and communication technologies (ICT) is a huge part of adolescents' lives, especially by those living with a mental illness. However, very few studies explore their experience with the use of ICT and how it affects their health. The purpose of this study was to better understand the use of ICT by adolescents living with a mental illness. A scoping review was undertaken using Arksey and O'Malley's method to explore this understudied topic. The following databases were searched: Medline, CINAHL and Psychology and Behavioural Sciences Collection. Studies published between 2017 and 2022 were included. Data were analysed using a data extraction and an analysis grid developed by the research team. Of 1984 articles, only seven met the inclusion criteria. These articles allowed for a better understanding of the type of mental illness these young ICT users had, the type of ICT they use and their overall experience using ICT. The diagnoses most associated with the use of these ICT were suicidal ideation, depression, anxiety and eating illnesss. Types of ICT used were very diverse and adolescents had both positive and negative experiences using these ICT. Very few interventions using ICT were developed according to the needs of adolescents with mental illness. These adolescents often cope with the help of ICT and can have an overall positive experience. Their experience can also be negative as some of them were exposed to suicide-related and violent content. Future research is needed to better understand the best ICT interventions for these young people.

