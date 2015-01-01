SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Allen AK, Ravi KE, Haselschwerdt M, Niederhauser V. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2024.2337010

PMID

38592941

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to examine the campus resource utilization experiences of university students with childhood domestic violence exposure (CDV) histories. Participants: 368 students attending a large, flagship, land-grant, predominantly White university in the Southeastern United States.

METHODS: Participants completed a web-based survey with variables including CDV, campus resource utilization and perceptions of said resources, and participant resource suggestions.

RESULTS: Most students utilized at least one health-related campus resource, with the student health and counseling centers being the most common and helpful. Suggested areas for institutional and service provider growth include enhanced advertisement and accessibility for existing resources and added support groups.

CONCLUSIONS: College campuses provide unique opportunities to support young adults with CDV histories. Tailoring programming to students with CDV histories has the potential to improve student's success in and beyond college.


Language: en

Keywords

domestic violence; College; family violence; resources; support

