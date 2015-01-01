|
Klein AM, Van Niekerk RE, Allart Van Dam E, Rinck M, Verbraak MJPM, Hutschemaekers GJM, Becker ES. J. Behav. Ther. Exp. Psychiatry 2024; 84: e101953.
38593495
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Children of parents with an anxiety disorder are at elevated risk for developing an anxiety disorder themselves. According to cognitive theories, a possible risk factor is the development of schema-related associations. This study is the first to investigate whether children of anxious parents display fear-related associations and whether these associations relate to parental anxiety.
Children; Affective priming task; Anxiety disorders; Fear-related associations; Parental anxiety