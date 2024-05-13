Abstract

BACKGROUND: Spinal cord injury (SCI) is a severe and progressive neurological condition caused by trauma to the nervous system, resulting in lifelong disability and severe comorbidities. This condition imposes serious limitations on everyday life, interfering with patients' social lives and compromising their quality of life, psychological well-being, and daily living activities. Rehabilitation is essential to helping SCI patients gain more independence in their daily routines. Home automation (HA) systems provide personalized support to users, allowing them to manage various aspects of their living environment, promoting independence and well-being. This study aims to demonstrate the efficacy of an HA system in enhancing personal and social autonomies in SCI patients, resulting in improved cognitive function and reduced anxiety-depressive symptoms compared to traditional training.



METHODS: We enrolled 50 SCI patients undergoing neurorehabilitation at IRCCS Centro Neurolesi (Messina, Italy). These patients were randomly assigned to one of two groups: a control group (CG) and an experimental group (EG). The CG received traditional training, while the EG underwent HA training. We evaluated the patients before (T0) and after (T1) rehabilitation using various scales, including the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI), the Hamilton Rating Scale for Anxiety (HRS-A), the 12-Item Short-Form Survey (SF-12), the Functional Independence Measure (FIM), Activities of Daily Living (ADL), Instrumental Activities of Daily Living Scale (IADL), and the EQ-5D-5L.



RESULTS: The effect of the experimental treatment showed an improvement in all patients test scores in the EG, especially regarding cognitive functions, mood disorders, activities of daily living, and quality of life.



CONCLUSION: Our findings suggest that HA may be effective in improving daily autonomy and, in turn, alleviating mood disorders and enhancing psychological well-being.

