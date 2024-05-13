|
Maresca G, Latella D, Formica C, Veneziani I, Ielo A, Quartarone A, Calabrò RS, De Cola MC. J. Clin. Med. 2024; 13(5).
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
38592129
BACKGROUND: Spinal cord injury (SCI) is a severe and progressive neurological condition caused by trauma to the nervous system, resulting in lifelong disability and severe comorbidities. This condition imposes serious limitations on everyday life, interfering with patients' social lives and compromising their quality of life, psychological well-being, and daily living activities. Rehabilitation is essential to helping SCI patients gain more independence in their daily routines. Home automation (HA) systems provide personalized support to users, allowing them to manage various aspects of their living environment, promoting independence and well-being. This study aims to demonstrate the efficacy of an HA system in enhancing personal and social autonomies in SCI patients, resulting in improved cognitive function and reduced anxiety-depressive symptoms compared to traditional training.
Language: en
activities of daily living; home automation; neurorehabilitation; quality of life; spinal cord injury