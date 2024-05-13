Abstract

BACKGROUND: this study aimed to examine the impact of interaction between body posture and the quality of movement patterns on injury frequencies in amateur athletes.



METHODS: The study sample consisted of 89 young amateur athletes. Movement pattern quality was assessed by the Functional Movement Screen (FMS), test and body posture in the frontal plane was assessed by the moire method for the parameters Shoulder Slope Angle, Lower Scapula Protrusion Difference, and Pelvic Tilt Angle. Injury data were collected through completion of the Injury History Questionnaire for the past 12 months.



RESULTS: Using cluster analysis, participants were allocated into a either category with good (BPg) body posture or poor (BPp), and using FMS cutoff points (14), either a category of good movement pattern quality (MPg) or poor (MPp). Two-way ANOVA was performed, and the Bonferroni post-hoc test revealed a reduction in injuries among participants from the MPg-BPg group compared to the other three groups (p < 0.05). However, no interaction between factors was revealed. No statistically significant differences were observed among the remaining three groups in the case of injury prevalence (p > 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: A combination of proper body posture and high-quality movement patterns is associated with a lower frequency of injuries, without direct interaction between chosen factors, which suggests that they impact injury risk independently. Practicing suitable BP and ensuring high-quality MPs should be regarded as a strategy in injury prevention.

Language: en