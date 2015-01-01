SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Walsh CA, Dukart A, Roger K, Goodridge D. J. Gerontol. Soc. Work 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/01634372.2024.2339990

38590169

This exploratory qualitative study seeks to understand the barriers and facilitators of disclosure and reporting of abuse against older adults by conducting interviews with older adults with lived experience of abuse and service providers working directly with this population in Alberta, Canada. Thematic analysis revealed three key themes: (1) Barriers to disclosure and reporting of abuse; (2) Facilitators to disclosure and reporting; and (3) Key tensions between service providers' and older adults' perceptions of the disclosure and reporting process. Based on these findings, we offer recommendations to increase awareness, promote disclosure, and improve services for older adults experiencing abuse.


barriers; disclosure; facilitators; reporting; Violence against older adults

