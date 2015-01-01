Abstract

Individuals with borderline personality disorder (BPD) often report chronic, severe self-hatred. It is frequently experienced as immutable, seen as a barrier to recovery, and is associated with risk for self-injury and suicide attempts. Yet self-hatred remains a poorly understood, underdiagnosed, and undertreated presentation of BPD. In this concept article and review, we describe the nature of self-hatred in BPD and related disorders, propose a theory as to the development of self-hatred in BPD, review the assessments of and interventions for self-hatred, and consider next steps in the research, assessment, and treatment of self-hatred in BPD. Through increased awareness, understanding, and measures of self-hatred in BPD, new treatment paradigms can be developed to ensure more comprehensive recovery.

