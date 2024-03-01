Abstract

Bullying, traditional or cyber, among adolescents, is a public health concern. In this study, we explored frequencies and correlates of different forms of bullying among Connecticut high-school students. Youth Risk Behavior Survey data from 2019 from Connecticut adolescents (N = 1814) were used. χ(2) tests and survey-weighted logistic regressions examined relationships between bullying subgroups (in-school traditional bullying (ISTB) only, cyberbullying only, and both) and mental concerns, risk behaviors, academic performance, physical health, and receipt of social support, with the logistic regressions adjusted for demographics. The past-12-month frequency of having experienced only cyberbullying was 5.6%, only ISTB was 9.1%, and both forms was 8.7%. Between-group differences were observed by bullying status in terms of sex and race/ethnicity. In adjusted models, bullying status was associated with suicide attempts, suicidal ideation, self-harm, depression/dysphoria, mental health, use of alcohol, marijuana, injection drugs, tobacco, and e-vapor, gambling, driving under influence of alcohol, high-risk sexual behavior, physical fights, weapon-carrying, injuries/threats at school, feeling unsafe at school, dating violence, obesity, poor general health, insecure housing, less perceived family support, and poor academic performance. People experiencing both types of bullying were typically more likely to report adverse measures. High-school students commonly report bullying. The findings that both forms (traditional and cyber) were more robustly linked to negative experiences highlight the need for examining further relationships between types and patterns of bullying and mental health and functioning. Better understanding may help improve preventive anti-bullying interventions.

Language: en