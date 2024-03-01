|
Citation
Harris K, Brusnahan A, Shugar S, Miner J. J. Surg. Res. 2024; 298: 101-107.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38593600
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Approximately 75% of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) qualify as mild. However, there exists no universally agreed upon definition for mild TBI (mTBI). Consequently, treatment guidelines for this group are lacking. The Center for Disease Control (CDC), American College of Rehabilitation Medicine (ACRM), Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense (VA/DoD), Eastern Association for the Surgery of Trauma (EAST), and the University of Arizona's Brain Injury Guidelines (BIG) have each published differing definitions for mTBI. The aim of this study was to compare the ability of these definitions to correctly classify mTBI patients in the acute care setting.
Keywords
Triage; Acute care; Brain injury guidelines; Mild TBI; Repeat head CT