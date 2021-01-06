|
Citation
|
Sampson RJ, Lanfear CC. JAMA Netw. Open 2024; 7(4): e245066.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38592726
|
Abstract
|
Wintemute et al1 tackle a timely question: what is the link between gun ownership and support for political violence under conditions of social instability? Much has been written on political extremism and violence in the United States in recent years, but detailed data on specific forms of political violence and type of gun ownership are lacking. Filling this gap, the authors designed a large and nationally representative survey in the spring of 2022 to assess whether firearm owners are more supportive of and willing to engage in political violence compared with nonowners. Perhaps surprisingly, the differences are muted even though they run in expected directions. Firearm owners are more likely than nonowners to agree that violence is needed for social change and to imagine a coming civil war, but as the authors emphasize, the differences are modest overall. For example, owners were approximately 7 percentage points (or roughly a third) more likely to consider violence justified to achieve at least 1 of 17 specified political objectives compared with nonowners. However, the base rates for each objective were generally quite low (most under 10%), and owners were only more likely to endorse 5 specific objectives. Additionally, there were no differences between owners and nonowners in reported willingness to engage in types of violence such as damaging property or killing people.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Ownership; Humans