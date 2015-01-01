Abstract

Suicide remains a leading cause of death in the United States (U.S.) Armed Forces. Access to firearms increases the risk of death by suicide due to the high lethality of firearm-related injuries (~90% in suicide attempts) and the highly dynamic nature of suicide which includes rapid change from low- to high-risk states. Critical gaps remain in research, programming, and communication amongst scientists, Department of Defense (DoD) programmatic leaders, front-line commanders, and service members. To enhance communication and coordination, in June 2022, the first-ever national "Firearm Suicide Prevention in the Military: Messaging and Interventions Summit" was held, with discussion of Firearm Leadership, a concept that emphasizes the importance of communication about lethal means safety (LMS) among military leaders and service members. Through a discussion of scientific literature, the points identified during the Summit, as well as presenting illustrative case examples derived from suicide death reviews, we aim to provide a conceptual model for the benefits of Firearm Leadership and how some barriers can be overcome. Following the Summit, further discussions on "Firearm Leadership" led to the development of a Firearm Leadership Factsheet.

