Abstract

Suicide is a global public health issue, with a particularly high incidence in individuals suffering from Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). The role of cholesterol in suicide risk remains controversial, prompting investigations into genetic markers that may be implicated. This study examines the association between CYP46A1 polymorphisms, specifically SNPs rs754203 and rs4900442, and suicide risk in a Mexican MDD patient cohort. Our study involved 188 unrelated suicide death victims, 126 MDD patients, and 144 non-suicidal controls. Genotypic and allelic frequencies were assessed using the Real Time-polymerase chain reaction method, and associations with suicide risk were evaluated using chi-square tests. The study revealed significant differences in allelic and genotypic frequencies in rs754203 SNP between suicide death and controls. The CYP46A1 rs754203 genotype G/G was significantly linked with suicide, and the G allele was associated with a higher risk of suicide (OR = 1.370, 95% CI = 1.002-1.873). However, we did not observe any significant differences in genotype distribution or allele frequencies of CYP46A1 rs4900442. Our study suggests that carriers of the CYP46A1 rs754203 G allele (A/G + G/G) may play a role in suicidal behavior, especially in males. Our findings support that the CYP46A1 gene may be involved in susceptibility to suicide, which has not been investigated previously. These results underscore the importance of further research in different populations to elucidate the genetic underpinnings of the role of CYP46A1 in suicide risk and to develop targeted interventions for at-risk populations.

