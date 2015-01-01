Abstract

Traffic accidents remain a leading cause of fatalities, injuries, and significant disruptions on highways. Comprehending the contributing factors to these occurrences is paramount in enhancing safety on road networks. Recent studies have demonstrated the utility of predictive modeling in gaining insights into the factors that precipitate accidents. However, there has been a dearth of focus on explaining the inner workings of complex machine learning and deep learning models and the manner in which various features influence accident prediction models. As a result, there is a risk that these models may be seen as black boxes, and their findings may not be fully trusted by stakeholders. The main objective of this study is to create predictive models using various transfer learning techniques and to provide insights into the most impactful factors using Shapley values. To predict the severity of injuries in accidents, Multilayer Perceptron (MLP), Convolutional Neural Network (CNN), Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM), Residual Networks (ResNet), EfficientNetB4, InceptionV3, Extreme Inception (Xception), and MobileNet are employed. Among the models, the MobileNet showed the highest results with 98.17% accuracy. Additionally, by understanding how different features affect accident prediction models, researchers can gain a deeper understanding of the factors that contribute to accidents and develop more effective interventions to prevent them.

Language: en