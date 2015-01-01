Abstract

Sleep and circadian rhythm disorders are very common in adolescents and have been linked to suicidal ideation. However, little is known about adolescent sleep before a suicide attempt (SA). The objectives of this study were to compare the sleep of adolescents aged 13 to 18 over a period of 4 weeks before a SA compared to a non-SA group, then to analyze the association between sleep, support social and well-being based on information from validated questionnaires. In 2015, 250 adolescents were included, 55 were recruited the day after a SA in French hospitals (before SA evaluations were retrospective). Logistic regression analyzes showed that during school days, bedtime was equivalent in both groups, but sleep onset latency was significantly longer in SA (86 min vs. 52 min, p = 0.016), and wake-up time was earlier (6 h 22 vs. 6 h 47, p = 0.002), resulting in a shorter total sleep time of 44 min (OR = 0.76, CI 95% [0.61-0.93]) the month preceding SA. Adolescents with longer sleep time performed better on perceived psychological well-being (p = 0.005), relationship with parents (p = 0.011) and school environment (p < 0.001).



RESULTS indicate a significant change in the quantity and quality of adolescents' subjective sleep in the 4 weeks preceding SA requiring objective measures to study the predictive properties of sleep in SA.

Language: en