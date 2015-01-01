Abstract

Traumatic spinal cord injury (TSCI) has significant physical, psychological, and socioeconomic impacts. However, the epidemiological characteristics and treatment patterns of TSCI in South Korea remain unclear. This study aimed to investigate TSCI incidence and treatment behaviors in South Korea from 2008 to 2020. We included data from 30,979 newly diagnosed TSCI patients obtained from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service (HIRA). Treatment trends, location of surgery, surgical method, comorbidities, factors affecting hospital stay, and risk factors affecting readmission were analyzed. Patients were divided into the surgery group [n = 7719; (25%)] and the non-surgery group [n = 23,260; (75%)]. Surgical cases involved cervical (64%), thoracic (17%), and lumbar/sacral (19%) lesions. Anterior fusion (38%), posterior fusion (54%), and corpectomy (8%) were the surgical methods. Surgical treatments increased annually. Factors influencing hospital stay included male sex, older age, and higher Charlson comorbidity index (CCI). Female sex and higher CCI scores were associated with readmission. In conclusion, a quarter of all TSCI patients underwent surgery, with an upward trend. Risk factors for longer hospital stays were thoracic spine injury, older age, higher CCI, and male sex. Risk factors for readmission included age range of 40-59 years, lumbar/sacral spine injuries, CCI score of 2, and female sex.

Language: en