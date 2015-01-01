Abstract

We aim to develop machine learning (ML) models for predicting the complexity and mortality of polytrauma patients using clinical features, including physician diagnoses and physiological data. We conducted a retrospective analysis of a cohort comprising 756 polytrauma patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Pizhou People's Hospital Trauma Center, Jiangsu, China between 2020 and 2022. Clinical parameters encompassed demographics, vital signs, laboratory values, clinical scores and physician diagnoses. The two primary outcomes considered were mortality and complexity. We developed ML models to predict polytrauma mortality or complexity using four ML algorithms, including Support Vector Machine (SVM), Random Forest (RF), Artificial Neural Network (ANN) and eXtreme Gradient Boosting (XGBoost). We assessed the models' performance and compared the optimal ML model against three existing trauma evaluation scores, including Injury Severity Score (ISS), Trauma Index (TI) and Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS). In addition, we identified several important clinical predictors that made contributions to the prognostic models. The XGBoost-based polytrauma mortality prediction model demonstrated a predictive ability with an accuracy of 90% and an F-score of 88%, outperforming SVM, RF and ANN models. In comparison to conventional scoring systems, the XGBoost model had substantial improvements in predicting the mortality of polytrauma patients. External validation yielded strong stability and generalization with an accuracy of up to 91% and an AUC of 82%. To predict polytrauma complexity, the XGBoost model maintained its performance over other models and scoring systems with good calibration and discrimination abilities. Feature importance analysis highlighted several clinical predictors of polytrauma complexity and mortality, such as Intracranial hematoma (ICH). Leveraging ML algorithms in polytrauma care can enhance the prognostic estimation of polytrauma patients. This approach may have potential value in the management of polytrauma patients.

