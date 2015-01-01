Abstract

To assess the aetiologies, clinical characteristics, treatment regimens, and outcomes of acute chemical injuries treated at an emergency eye clinic. Retrospective, observational study of all cases of chemical eye injury that presented acutely to the Greenlane Clinical Centre in Auckland, New Zealand from 1 January 2012 through 31 December 2021. Patient demographics, activity at the time of injury, causative chemical, clinical characteristics of injury at presentation, severity (Dua) classification, admission and discharge best corrected visual acuity (BCVA), treatment regimen, time to epithelisation and number of follow-up appointments were recorded. In total, 1522 cases involving 1919 eyes were studied. The mean age was 40.6 ± 18.8 years and 65% were male. The majority of cases occurred at home (62%) and cleaning was the most common activity (38%). There were 1490 Grade I (98%), 22 Grade II (1.5%), 5 Grade III (0.3%), 1 Grade IV (0.07%), 0 Grade V, and 4 Grade VI (0.3%) cases. An epithelial defect was noted in 409 cases (26.9%), of which re-epithelialisation occurred within one week for 378 cases (92%) and within 30 days for 384 cases (94%). Moderate vision loss (BCVA ≤ 6/12) attributed to the injury occurred in 152 (10%), while severe vision loss (BCVA ≤ 6/60) occurred in 30 (2%). Lack of irrigation at the scene was associated with an increased risk of severe injury and longstanding visual impairment (p = 0.0001). Most acute chemical injuries are mild with good clinical outcomes. Although rare, severe injuries are associated with a lack of irrigation at the scene and worse visual outcomes.

