Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Addressing suicide requires an understanding of regional patterns of epidemiology, with health variables being central. However, the clinical profile of people who commit suicide has received little attention. The objectives of this study were to analyze the sociodemographic, clinical, and forensic characteristics of persons who committed suicide in Galicia between 2013 and 2016, analyze suicide mortality rates, and identify trajectories of hospitalizations and associated variables. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A population study was carried out on the 1354 people who died by suicide in Galicia.



RESULTS: The most common profile was a retired man, 57.9 years old (SD=18.5), from an urban and inner area. 43.6% had been previously hospitalized, 41.6% had been diagnosed with physical disorders, and 26.8% with mental disorders. 48.2% had been prescribed psychiatric medications and 29.6% had received outpatient psychiatric care. The highest prevalence of death by suicide (27.5%) was in 2014, with the predominant method being hanging (59.1%). The average raw rate was 12.3/100,000. Three trajectories of hospitalizations emerged: 94.83% had experienced few hospitalizations; 2.95% an increasing pattern; and 2.22% a decreasing pattern. These trajectories were associated with number of psychiatric appointments, prescription of psychiatric medications, and diagnoses of physical and mental disorders.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings are crucial for detection and prevention.

Language: en