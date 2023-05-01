SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Moral-Larraz A, García-Salido A, Lamagrande-Casanova N, Di Campli-Zaghlul M, Braza-Claver M, Nieto-Moro M. Span. J. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2023; 16(4): 259-261.

(Copyright © 2023, Sociedad Española de Psiquiatría y Salud Mental (SEPSM),, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.sjpmh.2023.05.003

38591736

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2) pandemic has required public health measures aimed at reducing the spread of the virus. The emotional and psychological impacts of these measures are unknown1 and can be expressed in various ways.2, 3

The study and analysis of paediatric suicide attempts (SA) may be of interest. The number and characteristics may have been affected by what occurred in the last two years. However, few studies about SA and its lethality have described...


*COVID-19/epidemiology; *RNA, Viral; Child; Humans; Pandemics; Retrospective Studies; SARS-CoV-2; Suicide, Attempted

