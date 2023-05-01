|
Roberto N, Vázquez M, Radua J, Pariente JC, Muñoz-Moreno E, Laredo C, Bracco L, Fernández T, Martín-Parra S, Martínez-Arán A, Sánchez-Moreno J, Saiz P, Ruiz-Veguilla M, Borràs R, Toll A, Elices M, Brambilla P, Courtet P, Pérez-Solà V, Vieta E, Grande I. Span. J. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Sociedad Española de Psiquiatría y Salud Mental (SEPSM),, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
38591829
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide is one of the most largely preventable causes of death worldwide. The aim of the STRONG study is to assess the effectiveness of a specific intervention (an extended Safety Planning Intervention) called iFightDepression-SURVIVE (iFD-S) in suicidal attempters by changes in psychosocial functioning. As secondary outcomes, quality of life, cognitive performance, clinical state and neuroimaging correlates will be considered.
Clinical status; Cognition; Neuroimaging; Protocol; Psychosocial functionality; Quality of life; Safety intervention; Suicide