Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is one of the most largely preventable causes of death worldwide. The aim of the STRONG study is to assess the effectiveness of a specific intervention (an extended Safety Planning Intervention) called iFightDepression-SURVIVE (iFD-S) in suicidal attempters by changes in psychosocial functioning. As secondary outcomes, quality of life, cognitive performance, clinical state and neuroimaging correlates will be considered.



OBJECTIVE: To describe the rationale and design of the STRONG study, an extension of the SURVIVE study, a national multicenter cohort about on prevention in suicidal attempters.



METHODS: The STRONG study is a two-year clinical trial. A total sample of 60 patients will be randomly allocated to two arms: a group will receive a iFD-S and treatment as usual (TAU) (n=30 treatment group), while another group will exclusively receive TAU (n=30 control group). There will be three study points: baseline; 3-month; and 6-month follow-up assessments, all of which will include rater-blinded evaluation of psychosocial functioning, quality of life, clinical state, cognitive performance and neuroimaging acquisition.



RESULTS: It is expected to obtain data on the efficacy of iFD-S in patients who have committed a suicide attempt.



CONCLUSION: Results will provide insight into the effectiveness of IFD-S in suicidal attempters with respect to improvements in psychosocial functioning, quality of life, cognition, and neuroimaging correlates.



CLINICAL TRIALS ID: NCT05655390.

Language: en