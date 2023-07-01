|
Gonzalez-Ortega I, Díaz-Marsá M, López-Peña P, Fernández-Sevillano J, Andreo-Jover J, Bobes J, Bravo-Ortiz MF, Cebrià AI, Crespo-Facorro B, de la Torre-Luque A, Elices M, Fernandez-Rodrigues V, Garrido-Torres N, Grande I, Palao-Tarrero, Pemau A, Roberto N, Ruiz-Veguilla M, Seijo-Zazo E, Alberich S, Gonzalez-Pinto A, Perez V. Span. J. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Sociedad Española de Psiquiatría y Salud Mental (SEPSM),, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
38591830
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide attempts are an important predictor of completed suicide and may differ in terms of severity of medical consequences or medical lethality. There is little evidence on serious suicide attempt (SSA) and very few studies have compared SSA with non-SSA.
Language: en
Childhood trauma; Suicide attempt; Medical severity; Predictors