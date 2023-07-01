SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gonzalez-Ortega I, Díaz-Marsá M, López-Peña P, Fernández-Sevillano J, Andreo-Jover J, Bobes J, Bravo-Ortiz MF, Cebrià AI, Crespo-Facorro B, de la Torre-Luque A, Elices M, Fernandez-Rodrigues V, Garrido-Torres N, Grande I, Palao-Tarrero, Pemau A, Roberto N, Ruiz-Veguilla M, Seijo-Zazo E, Alberich S, Gonzalez-Pinto A, Perez V. Span. J. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1016/j.sjpmh.2023.07.002

38591830

BACKGROUND: Suicide attempts are an important predictor of completed suicide and may differ in terms of severity of medical consequences or medical lethality. There is little evidence on serious suicide attempt (SSA) and very few studies have compared SSA with non-SSA.

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this multisite, coordinated, cohort study was to analyze the role of clinical variables and the sociodemographic and psychological risk factors of SSA.

METHOD: In this multisite, coordinated, cohort study, 684 participants (222 for the mild suicide attempt group, 371 for the moderate suicide attempt group and 91 for the SSA group) were included in the study. Ordinal regression models were performed to analyze the predictor variables of SSA.

RESULTS: Early physical abuse (OR=1.231) and impulsivity (OR=1.036) were predictors of SSA, while depressive symptoms were associated with a lower risk of SSA.

CONCLUSION: Environmental and psychological factors as physical abuse and impulsivity are related with severe suicide severity. These findings will help to develop strategies to prevent suicide and may be considered for the treatment and management of suicide.


Childhood trauma; Suicide attempt; Medical severity; Predictors

