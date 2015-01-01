|
Citation
|
Campbell JK, Nicolla S, Weissman DM, Moracco KE. Trauma Violence Abuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38591241
|
Abstract
|
This scoping review explores the breadth and depth to which Domestic Violence Intervention Programs (DVIPs) in the United States and globally: (a) incorporate components that address the relationship between intimate partner violence (IPV) and social injustice, racism, economic inequality, and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs); (b) use restorative (RJ)/transformative justice (TJ) practices, individualized case management, partnerships with social justice actors, and strengths-based parenting training in current programming; and (c) measure effectiveness. In 2021, we searched 12 academic databases using a combination of search terms and Medical Subject Headings. In all, 27 articles that discussed at least one key concept relative to DVIP curricula were included in the final review.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
batterers; cultural contexts; domestic violence; intervention/treatment; violent offenders