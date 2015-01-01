Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Aim: To find out the age remodeling of the structural components of the prostate gland at alcohol poisoning using quantitative morphological analysis.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and Methods: The structure of the prostate gland of 4 white male rats groups were morphologically investigated. The 1 group included 30 control intact animals aged 8 months, the 2-nd group - 30 rats aged 24 months, the 3-rd group - 30 8-month-old animals with ethanol intoxication, and the 4-th group included 30 24-month-old rats with the specified simulated pathology. Ethanol intoxication was modeled by intragastric administration of 30% ethyl alcohol solution at a dose of 20 ml/kg once daily for 28 days. Rats were euthanized by bloodletting under general thiopental anesthesia 28 days after the beginning of the experiment. The area of glands, the height of glandular epithelial cells, the area of their nuclei and cytoplasm, the nuclear-cytoplasmic ratio in these cells and the stromal-parenchymal ratio in the organ were studied using light microscopy and were determined morphometrically. Morphometric parameters were processed statistically.



RESULTS: Results: It was established that with age in the intact prostate of laboratory sexually mature white male rats, the area of glands, the height of glandular epitheliocytes, the area of their nuclei and cytoplasm, with the stability of nuclear-cytoplasmic ratios in the epithelial cells of the glands, significantly decreases, and the stromal-parenchymal ratio in the organ under study increases. Long-term ethanol poisoning leads to pronounced structural changes in the prostate, which is characterized by pronounced atrophy of the glandular epithelium, a decrease in the area of the glands, a decrease in the height of epithelial cells, a violation of nuclear-cytoplasmic relations in them, an increase in stromal-parenchymal ratio, and a prominent growth of the muscle-elastic stroma. The revealed structural changes of the studied components of the prostate dominated in 24-month-old experimental animals.



CONCLUSION: Conclusions: Morphological analysis of the prostate gland established that morphometric and morphological changed significantly according to the age and were depend on the ethanol poisoning.

