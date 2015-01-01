|
Valtonen P, Markkanen S, Järventausta K, Tenhunen M, Kalliomäki ML. Acta Anaesthesiol. Scand. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38594960
BACKGROUND: Nitrous oxide use is shifting from general anesthesia to sedation and pain control. Interest in novel uses of nitrous oxide in psychiatry is also growing. Thus, understanding the consequences of using nitrous oxide remains relevant. Previous quantitative research might not have fully captured the whole spectrum of nitrous oxide, whereas qualitative analysis can provide a more comprehensive description. This qualitative study aims to describe the subjective experiences of nitrous oxide use in healthy volunteers who have no prior history of recreational substance misuse.
content analysis; experiences; healthy volunteer; nitrous oxide; qualitative analysis