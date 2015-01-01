Abstract

The emergence of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic produced an unprecedented strain on the United States medical system. Prior to the pandemic, there was an estimated 20,000 physician shortage. This has been further stressed by physicians falling ill and the increased acuity of the COVID-19 patients. Federal medical team availability was stretched to its capabilities with the large numbers of deployments. With such severe staffing shortages, creative ways of force expansion were undertaken. New Orleans, Louisiana, was one of the hardest hit areas early in the pandemic. As the case counts built, a call was put out for help. The Louisiana State University (LSU) system responded with a faculty-led resident strike team out of the LSU Health Shreveport Academic Medical Center. Residents and faculty alike volunteered, forming a multispecialty, attending-led medical strike team of approximately 10 physicians. Administrative aspects such as institution-specific credentialing, malpractice coverage, resident distribution, attending physician oversight, among other aspects were addressed, managed, and agreed upon between the LSU Health Shreveport and the New Orleans hospital institutions and leadership prior to deployment in April 2020. In New Orleans, the residents managed patients within the departments of emergency medicine, medical floor, and intensive care unit (ICU). The residents assigned to the medical floor became a new hospitalist service team. The diversity of specialties allowed the team to address patient care in a multidisciplinary manner, leading to comprehensive patient care plans and unhindered team dynamic and workflow. During the first week alone, the team admitted and cared for over 100 patients combined from the medical floor and ICU. In a disaster situation compounded by staff shortages, a resident strike team is a beneficial solution for force expansion. This article qualitatively reviews the first published incidence of a faculty-led multispecialty resident strike team being used as a force expander in a disaster.

