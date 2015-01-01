SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kippnich M, Schorscher N, Sattler H, Kippnich U, Meybohm P, Wurmb T. Am. J. Disaster Med. 2024; 19(1): 25-31.

(Copyright © 2024, American Society of Disaster Medicine, Publisher Weston Medical Publishing)

10.5055/ajdm.0471

38597644

OBJECTIVE: Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) incidents are a major challenge for emergency medical services and the involved hospitals, especially if decontamination needs to be performed nearby or even within the hospital campus. The University Hospital Wuerzburg has developed a comprehensive and alternative CBRN response plan. The focus of this study was to proof the practicability of the concept, the duration of the decontamination process, and the temperature management.

METHODS: The entire decontamination area can be deployed 24/7 by the hospitals technical staff. Fire and rescue services are responsible for the decontamination process itself. This study was designed as full-scale exercise with 30 participants.

RESULTS: The decontamination area was ready for operation within 30 minutes. The decontamination of the four simulated patients took 5.5 ± 0.6 minutes (mean ± SD). At the end of the decontamination process, the temperature of the undressed upper body of the training patients was 27.25 ± 1°C (81.05 ± 2°F) (mean ± SD) and the water in the shower was about 35°C (95°F).

CONCLUSION: The presented concept is comprehensive and simple for a best possible care during CBRN incidents at hospitals. It ensures wet decontamination by Special Forces, while the technical requirements are created by the hospital.


*Disaster Planning; *Emergency Medical Services; *Mass Casualty Incidents; Decontamination; Hospitals, University; Humans; Pilot Projects

