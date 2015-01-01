|
Kippnich M, Schorscher N, Sattler H, Kippnich U, Meybohm P, Wurmb T. Am. J. Disaster Med. 2024; 19(1): 25-31.
38597644
OBJECTIVE: Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) incidents are a major challenge for emergency medical services and the involved hospitals, especially if decontamination needs to be performed nearby or even within the hospital campus. The University Hospital Wuerzburg has developed a comprehensive and alternative CBRN response plan. The focus of this study was to proof the practicability of the concept, the duration of the decontamination process, and the temperature management.
Language: en
*Disaster Planning; *Emergency Medical Services; *Mass Casualty Incidents; Decontamination; Hospitals, University; Humans; Pilot Projects