Citation
Karr JE, Zuccato BG, Ingram EO, Considine CM, Merker B, Abeare CA. Arch. Clin. Neuropsychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38594912
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The evaluation of self-reported symptoms is a standard component of concussion assessment and management. Clinicians typically evaluate a total symptom severity score rather than scores corresponding to specific symptom domains (i.e., cognitive, sleep-arousal, physical, and affective symptoms). This study examined (i) whether elevations in specific symptom domains would be missed when interpreting only the total symptom severity score and (ii) if a single symptom domain elevation was more common than having elevated symptoms across multiple domains.
Language: en
Keywords
Athletes; Brain concussion; Post-concussion syndrome; Psychometrics