Abstract

There has been a lack of short and simple screening instruments to assess the risk of violence in youth. Many acute youth departments have used the V-RISK-10, a risk screener for adults. V-RISK-Y is a risk screener based on the V-RISK-10 and adapted to youths. Our aim was to compare the predictive validity between V-RISK-Y and VRISK-10 in an emergency psychiatric adolescent ward. Target population were all 92 patients admitted within one year, and study population consisted of 49 (53 %) patients who had completed data. V-RISK-10 and V-RISK-Y were scored at admission and compared with recorded episodes of violence during the hospitalization. V-RISK-Y showed higher AUC values for recorded violence and some of the individual items also showed better results. Most differences were not significant, but results may still be of clinical interest.

Language: en