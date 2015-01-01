Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falling is a major concern for the health of older adults and significantly affects their quality of life. Identifying the various risk factors and the differences between older patients can be challenging. The objective of this study was to identify the risk factors for falls among polymedicated community-dwelling older Lebanese patients following a medication review.



METHODS: In this analytical cross-sectional study, we examined the risk factors for falls in 850 patients aged ≥ 65 years who were taking ≥ 5 medications daily. The study involved conducting a medication review over the course of a year in primary care settings and using multivariate logistic regression analysis to analyze the data.



RESULTS: Our results showed that 106 (19.5%) of the 850 included patients had fallen at least once in the three months prior to the medication review. Loss of appetite and functional dependence were identified as the most significant predictors of falls ORa = 3.020, CI [2.074-4.397] and ORa = 2.877, CI [1.787-4.632], respectively. Other risk factors for falls included drowsiness ORa = 2.172, CI [1.499-3.145], and the use of beta-blockers ORa = 1.943, CI [1.339-2.820].



CONCLUSION: Our study highlights the importance of addressing multiple risk factors for falls among Lebanese older adults and emphasizes the need for customized interventions and ongoing monitoring to prevent falls and improve health outcomes. This study sheds light on a critical issue in the Lebanese older population and provides valuable insight into the complex nature of falls among poly-medicated Lebanese community-dwelling older adults. TRIAL REGISTRATION: 2021REC-001- INSPECT -09-04.

