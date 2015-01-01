|
Wong B, Ismail Z, Watt J, Holroyd-Leduc J, Goodarzi Z. BMC Geriatr. 2024; 24(1): e330.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38600482
BACKGROUND: Agitation and/or aggression affect up to 60% of persons living with dementia in long-term care (LTC). It can be treated via non-pharmacological and pharmacological interventions, but the former are underused in clinical practice. In the literature, there is currently a lack of understanding of the challenges to caring for agitation and/or aggression among persons living with dementia in LTC. This study assesses what barriers and facilitators across the spectrum of care exist for agitation and/or aggression among people with dementia in LTC across stakeholder groups.
Language: en
Aggression; Agitation; Dementia; Long-term care; Qualitative