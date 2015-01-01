Abstract

BACKGROUND: Over the last few years, there has been a growing interest in workout apps and active virtual reality video games (AVRGs), which provide entertainment and enable users to undertake various forms of physical activity (PA) at home. Presumably, these types of exercises can be particularly useful for people with physical disabilities, who experience problems with access to sports and leisure facilities due to architectural and communication barriers. However, it is interesting whether the intensity of PA in VR is high enough to provide users with health benefits, as it is mainly based on arm movements.



OBJECTIVE: The main aim of the study was to evaluate the intensity of physical exercise of wheelchair boxers during a boxing training session using the FitXR app in immersive VR in light of health-related PA recommendations. The effect of Velcro-fastened hand-held weights (HHWs) on the intensity of PA undertaken by people in VR was also examined, and the attractiveness of virtual exercise were assessed in the opinion of users.



METHODS: PA intensity was evaluated using a heart rate monitor based on the percentage of maximal heart rate (% HRmax) and the Borg's rating of perceived exertion (RPE 6-20). The attractiveness perceived during exercise by users were evaluated using the Physical Activity Enjoyment Scale (PACES 1-7 scale).



RESULTS: The study shows that the exercise intensity of the athletes during wheelchair boxing training in VR is at a beneficial moderate level for health (HR(ave)=68.98% HR(max)). The use of HHWs (0.5 kg) does not significantly increase the PA intensity of the individuals during virtual exercise. Users with disabilities highly rated the attractiveness (6.32 ± 0.79 points) of PA during virtual boxing training.



CONCLUSIONS: Boxing exercises in VR can be an attractive and health-related form of PA for wheelchair boxers and a supplement to their conventional training.

Language: en