|
Citation
|
Polechoński J, Langer A, Akbaş A, Zwierzchowska A. BMC Sports Sci. Med. Rehabil. 2024; 16(1): e80.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38600605
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Over the last few years, there has been a growing interest in workout apps and active virtual reality video games (AVRGs), which provide entertainment and enable users to undertake various forms of physical activity (PA) at home. Presumably, these types of exercises can be particularly useful for people with physical disabilities, who experience problems with access to sports and leisure facilities due to architectural and communication barriers. However, it is interesting whether the intensity of PA in VR is high enough to provide users with health benefits, as it is mainly based on arm movements.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Disabled athletes; Immersive virtual reality; Paraboxing; Physical activity; Wheelchair boxing