SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Polechoński J, Langer A, Akbaş A, Zwierzchowska A. BMC Sports Sci. Med. Rehabil. 2024; 16(1): e80.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s13102-024-00878-6

PMID

38600605

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Over the last few years, there has been a growing interest in workout apps and active virtual reality video games (AVRGs), which provide entertainment and enable users to undertake various forms of physical activity (PA) at home. Presumably, these types of exercises can be particularly useful for people with physical disabilities, who experience problems with access to sports and leisure facilities due to architectural and communication barriers. However, it is interesting whether the intensity of PA in VR is high enough to provide users with health benefits, as it is mainly based on arm movements.

OBJECTIVE: The main aim of the study was to evaluate the intensity of physical exercise of wheelchair boxers during a boxing training session using the FitXR app in immersive VR in light of health-related PA recommendations. The effect of Velcro-fastened hand-held weights (HHWs) on the intensity of PA undertaken by people in VR was also examined, and the attractiveness of virtual exercise were assessed in the opinion of users.

METHODS: PA intensity was evaluated using a heart rate monitor based on the percentage of maximal heart rate (% HRmax) and the Borg's rating of perceived exertion (RPE 6-20). The attractiveness perceived during exercise by users were evaluated using the Physical Activity Enjoyment Scale (PACES 1-7 scale).

RESULTS: The study shows that the exercise intensity of the athletes during wheelchair boxing training in VR is at a beneficial moderate level for health (HR(ave)=68.98% HR(max)). The use of HHWs (0.5 kg) does not significantly increase the PA intensity of the individuals during virtual exercise. Users with disabilities highly rated the attractiveness (6.32 ± 0.79 points) of PA during virtual boxing training.

CONCLUSIONS: Boxing exercises in VR can be an attractive and health-related form of PA for wheelchair boxers and a supplement to their conventional training.


Language: en

Keywords

Disabled athletes; Immersive virtual reality; Paraboxing; Physical activity; Wheelchair boxing

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print