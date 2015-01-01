SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bhatta S, Awasthi PR. Clin. Case Rep. 2024; 12(4): e8767.

KEY CLINICAL MESSAGE: Nitrobenzene poisoning is a rare yet life-threatening contention. The ensuing acute methemoglobinemia has a high fatality rate, hence early prompt intervention is required. Methylene blue (intravenous or oral) and ascorbic acid are the cornerstones of management. They must be administered to suspected patients without tardiness.

ABSTRACT: An aromatic organic chemical used in paints and the printing industry is nitrobenzene. Its poisoning causes potentially fatal methemoglobinemia. One aspect of its management involves reducing the iron moiety from its ferric to ferrous form by administering intravenous methylene blue. A 23-year-old man who had deliberately consumed nitrobenzene presented to us with a history of headache and vomiting. He was diagnosed to have methemoglobinemia on the basis of clinical grounds and was managed successfully with intravenous methylene blue and vitamin C.


ascorbic acid; methemoglobinemia; methylene blue; nitrobenzene; poisoning

