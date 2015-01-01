|
Citation
|
Bhatta S, Awasthi PR. Clin. Case Rep. 2024; 12(4): e8767.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38595966
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
KEY CLINICAL MESSAGE: Nitrobenzene poisoning is a rare yet life-threatening contention. The ensuing acute methemoglobinemia has a high fatality rate, hence early prompt intervention is required. Methylene blue (intravenous or oral) and ascorbic acid are the cornerstones of management. They must be administered to suspected patients without tardiness.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ascorbic acid; methemoglobinemia; methylene blue; nitrobenzene; poisoning