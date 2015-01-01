Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is conflicting evidence on the suicide rates of different public safety personnel (PSP). There have been few studies that compare suicides in PSP with the general population and none that have used a detailed comparison of coroner records.



Aims: The current study estimates suicide rates among different PSP and compares PSP suicides with the general population.



METHOD: We identified coroner records of PSP suicides from January 2014 to December 2018 and compared each one to two matched general population controls.



RESULTS: We identified 36 PSP suicides and 72 general population controls. Police had a higher suicide rate than other PSP groups. PSP were more likely to die by firearm, be separated/divorced or married, die in a motor vehicle, have problems at work, and have a PTSD diagnosis. PSP were less likely to die by jumping. Limitations: The study may have not identified all PSP suicides. Apart from the cause of death, data in coroner records are not systematically collected, so information may be incomplete.



CONCLUSION: PSP suicides appear different than the general population. Death records need to have an occupation identifier to enable monitoring of trends in occupational groups, such as PSP.

Language: en