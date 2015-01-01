Abstract

ISSUES: Meta-analysis was conducted to examine standalone web-based personalised feedback interventions (PFI) delivered in non-structured settings for reducing university students' alcohol consumption. Subgroup analyses by gender-focus, type-of-content and accessibility were conducted. Characteristics of the sample, the intervention and study quality were examined as moderators.



APPROACH: Ten databases were searched from 2000 to 2023. Eligible articles involved only randomised controlled trials. Random-effects meta-analysis was conducted to calculate the effect size on weekly alcohol consumption comparing web-PFIs and non-active controls. Meta-regressions were applied to explore effect moderators.



KEY FINDINGS: Thirty-one studies were included in the narrative synthesis, 25 of which were meta-analysed.



RESULTS found significant effect size differences on weekly alcohol consumption in favour of the intervention group in the short- (SMD = 0.11, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.06, 0.15) and long-term period (SMD = 0.09, 95% CI 0.02, 0.15). Subgroup analyses identified that interventions which were gender-specific, multicomponent and had unlimited access had higher and significant effect sizes, although they were very similar with respect to comparative groups. Moderator analyses showed that times feedback was accessed significantly contributed to the effectiveness of the intervention. Effects diminished over time, although they remained significant.



IMPLICATIONS: The meta-analysis evidences the effectiveness of web-PFI for addressing university students' alcohol use, decreasing by 1.65 and 1.54 drinks consumed per week in the short- and long-term, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: The results offer empirical evidence that supports the significant, although small, effect of web-PFI delivered remotely in universities. Future research should focus on increasing their impact by introducing booster sessions and content components based on students' preferences.

