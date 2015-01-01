Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the association between intimate partner violence during pregnancy (IPVP) and quality of life (QOL).



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted with pregnant women receiving care in Primary Health Care in the municipality of Criciúma, Santa Catarina state, Brazil, in 2022; QOL was assessed in the physical, psychological, social relationship and environmental domains using WHOQOL-Bref instrument; IPVP was evaluated by means of the World Health Organization Violence Against Women; Crude and adjusted linear regression analyses were performed.



RESULTS: A total of 389 pregnant women were evaluated; IPVP was observed in 13.6% of cases; in the adjusted analysis, IPVP remained associated with physical, psychological and social relationship domains; pregnant women who experienced IPVP had a reduction in their QOL score by 9.77, 11.07 and 8.95 points, respectively, when compared to those who did not experience IPVP.



CONCLUSION: IPVP was associated with poorer QOL in the physical, psychological and social relationships domains. Health services equipped to address and prevent violence against pregnant women are essential. MAIN RESULTS: Intimate partner violence (IPV) was observed in 13.6% of pregnant women and was associated with poorer quality of life in the physical, psychological and social relationship domains. IMPLICATIONS FOR SERVICES: The results emphasize the need for an intersectoral approach in addressing the issue, with specialized healthcare centers for situations of violence integrated with social assistance and public security. PERSPECTIVES: Development of intersectoral policies and actions that strengthen existing ones and ensure social and healthcare assistance to pregnant women victims of violence and their children, given the negative impact of IPVP on quality of life.

Language: pt