SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wang Y, Chen X, Song C, Wu Y, Liu L, Yang L, Hao X. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1361144.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1361144

PMID

38596632

PMCID

PMC11002897

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) behaviors of adolescents with affective disorders can directly deteriorate parents' internal experiences, and negative parental experiences can exacerbate or even worsen NSSI behaviors. This study investigates the impact of NSSI behaviors exhibited by adolescents with affective disorders on the internal experiences of parents. Specifically, our research focuses on the inner experiences of parents when their children engage in NSSI behaviors during social isolation of the COVID-19, offering insights for addressing parental mental health issues related to NSSI and developing positive parental behavioral models to optimize adolescent behavior during major public health events.

METHODS: Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 21 parents of adolescents with affective disorders displaying NSSI behaviors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Colaizzi 7-step analysis was employed to refine and categorize emerging themes.

RESULTS: Our study revealed that parents of adolescents facing NSSI during the COVID-19 pandemic underwent different internal experiences, which could be classified into four themes: negative experience, high caregiving burden, lack of caregiving capacity, and resilience.

CONCLUSION: This Internet-based research is the first to explore the internal experiences of parents of adolescents with affective disorders experiencing NSSI during the COVID-19 pandemic. It sheds light on how parents, in response to their children's NSSI behaviors, undergo resilience following negative experiences, explore more open and supportive family model. Despite these positive outcomes, parents express a need for increased knowledge about NSSI illness care and a desire for professional assistance.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescent; affective disorder; internet-based; non-suicidal self-injury; parental experience; qualitative research

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print