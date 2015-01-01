|
Citation
|
Wang Y, Chen X, Song C, Wu Y, Liu L, Yang L, Hao X. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1361144.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38596632
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) behaviors of adolescents with affective disorders can directly deteriorate parents' internal experiences, and negative parental experiences can exacerbate or even worsen NSSI behaviors. This study investigates the impact of NSSI behaviors exhibited by adolescents with affective disorders on the internal experiences of parents. Specifically, our research focuses on the inner experiences of parents when their children engage in NSSI behaviors during social isolation of the COVID-19, offering insights for addressing parental mental health issues related to NSSI and developing positive parental behavioral models to optimize adolescent behavior during major public health events.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescent; affective disorder; internet-based; non-suicidal self-injury; parental experience; qualitative research