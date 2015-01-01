Abstract

Mood disorders (MD) are serious mental illnesses that commonly affect adolescents, leading to a high incidence of suicidal behaviour.1 In China, the suicide attempt (SA) rate for adolescents with MD is 51.96%,2 and over 500 000 adolescent SA are reported annually in the USA due to depression.3 Risk factors for SA include gender, hormone levels, family conflict and, particularly, negative cognitive styles such as rumination.2-6



Our recent study2 has demonstrated a significant positive association between rumination and SA in adolescents with MD; rumination fully mediated the relationship between depression and SA. Additionally, our previous finding has revealed a negative correlation between rumination and resilience and that resilience mediates the relationship between rumination and depression.5 Furthermore, the protective model of resilience suggests that higher resilience buffers the harmful effects of risk and adversity, reduces adverse consequences, enhances cognitive flexibility and reduces rumination tendencies.7 However, there is a lack of evidence on the potential mediating role of resilience in the relationship between rumination and SA among adolescents with MD.



Therefore, the main aims of this study are as follows: (1) to examine possible associations between rumination, resilience and SA in Chinese adolescents with MD; and (2) to test whether resilience mediates the relationship between rumination and SA in Chinese adolescents with MD.

